StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. BGSF has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in BGSF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 642,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

