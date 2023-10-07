StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BGSF Price Performance
NYSE:BGSF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. BGSF has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BGSF
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BGSF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.