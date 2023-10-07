StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 199.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 453,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Big Lots by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $2,353,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.