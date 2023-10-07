StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $356.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.94 and a 200 day moving average of $399.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

