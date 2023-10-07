StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.