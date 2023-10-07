StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

BLDR stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

