StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

