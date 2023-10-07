StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $269.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $197.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

