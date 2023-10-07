StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

