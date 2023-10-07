StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of comScore from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. comScore has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.84 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian J. Wendling bought 39,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $30,131.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,104.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,147 shares of company stock valued at $51,007. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in comScore by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in comScore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

