StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

COP opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

