StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $845.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

