StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Curis Price Performance

CRIS stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Curis has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.04.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.40). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

