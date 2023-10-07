StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

