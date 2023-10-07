StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of DRH opened at $7.98 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

