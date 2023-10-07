StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

EC stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ecopetrol by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

