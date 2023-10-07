StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

