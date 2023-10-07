StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

