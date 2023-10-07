StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.57 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

