StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.57 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
