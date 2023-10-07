StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.50) by $8.80. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

