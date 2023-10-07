StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 18,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

