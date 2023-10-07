StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

