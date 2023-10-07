StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.26. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $1,504,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nova by 10.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

