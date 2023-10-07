StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNOW. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NOW

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in NOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

