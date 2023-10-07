StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OFS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

OFS Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 45.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.