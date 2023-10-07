StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
OFS Capital Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OFS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
