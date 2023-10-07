StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $413.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

