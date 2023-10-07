StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 108.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

