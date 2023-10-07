StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Otter Tail Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $92.74.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.