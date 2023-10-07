StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

About Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.