StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.