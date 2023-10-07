StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.53.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,133.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.