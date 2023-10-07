StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

