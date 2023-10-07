StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.64.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
