StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Precigen had a net margin of 100.21% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,138.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Precigen news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,138.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $59,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 544,411 shares of company stock valued at $903,561 and have sold 359,020 shares valued at $513,769. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

Featured Articles

