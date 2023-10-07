StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

