StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.54 million, a PE ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,812.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $276,812.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

