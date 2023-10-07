StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
SDPI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.
Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
