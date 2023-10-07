StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,690 shares of company stock worth $60,736. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

