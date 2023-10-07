StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

SDPI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,690 shares of company stock worth $60,736. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

