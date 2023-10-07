StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $27,214.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $256,917.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

