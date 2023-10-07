StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $239.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.