StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $239.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
