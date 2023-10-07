StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Triumph Group stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $562.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

