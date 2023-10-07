StockNews.com Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

