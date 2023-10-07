Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEOAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEOAY

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.