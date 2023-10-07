Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

