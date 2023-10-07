Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $50.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

