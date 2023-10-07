Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 588 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY opened at $113.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.