Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.