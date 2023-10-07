Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Booking
In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG
Booking Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,099.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,822.71.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.