Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,049.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,099.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,822.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

