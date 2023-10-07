Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

