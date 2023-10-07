Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $245.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

