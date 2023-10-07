Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.96 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

