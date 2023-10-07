Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 88.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.6 %

HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

