Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average is $241.31. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

