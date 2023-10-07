Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 978 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $295.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.