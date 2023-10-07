Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 282.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1 %

ZTS opened at $175.58 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

